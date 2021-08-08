The mecca for shopping, dining and entertainment is a highlight of any trip to the city.

But it has changed a lot over the years, with many beloved shops and restaurants waving goodbye to the outlet centre.

To mark the shopping centre’s 20th anniversary, we took a dive back into The News archives to find pictures of these lost Gunwharf Quays businesses over the years.

Which shops, restaurants or bars do you miss the most?

The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news and information online.

1. Water Margin Can you remember the Water Margin? The Chinese restaurant was a fixture at Gunwharf Quays for years! Photo: Michael Scaddan Buy photo

2. Starbucks Starbucks Coffee shop in Gunwharf Quays in 2011. Photo: Allan Hutchings Buy photo

3. Jongleurs Can you remember the Jongleurs night club? Photo: Steve Reid Buy photo

4. Bar Risa Did you ever pay a visit to Bar Risa at Gunwharf Quays? Photo: JPIMedia Buy photo