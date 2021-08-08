The mecca for shopping, dining and entertainment is a highlight of any trip to the city.
But it has changed a lot over the years, with many beloved shops and restaurants waving goodbye to the outlet centre.
To mark the shopping centre’s 20th anniversary, we took a dive back into The News archives to find pictures of these lost Gunwharf Quays businesses over the years.
Which shops, restaurants or bars do you miss the most?
