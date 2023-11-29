News you can trust since 1877
17 stunning photos showing how the 1963 Big Freeze brought Portsmouth to a standstill

The big freeze started in December and carried on through January and February, before ending in early March.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Sep 2020, 17:26 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 12:16 GMT

It began with a cold easterly wind reaching the UK on December 22, as an anticyclone formed over Scandinavia and cold continental winds blew in from Russia.

The winter of 1962–63 was one of the coldest on record in the UK and led to huge snowfall and disruption on the south coast, including in Portsmouth.

Temperatures plummeted and the long bitterly cold spell caused lakes, rivers and even sea water to freeze in some harbours as it all turned to thick ice.

The winter freeze ended at the start of March when a mild south-westerly flow of air eventually reached the British Isles.

Here are some images from our area to illustrate just how bitterly cold it was.

SRN2 Hovercraft over an ice pack in Wooton Creek, Isle of Wight in January 1963.

1. The Big freeze of 1962 and 1963

SRN2 Hovercraft over an ice pack in Wooton Creek, Isle of Wight in January 1963. Photo: The News archive

Ice-bound Portsmouth Harbour during the big freeze of 1963

2. The Big freeze of 1962 and 1963

Ice-bound Portsmouth Harbour during the big freeze of 1963 Photo: The News archive

Wendy Stacey clearing snow in Fawcett Road, Southsea, during the winter of 1963

3. The Big freeze of 1962 and 1963

Wendy Stacey clearing snow in Fawcett Road, Southsea, during the winter of 1963 Photo: The News archive

The Country House pub in what is believed to be 1963, when snow lay for many months. In this view we are looking north up Commercial Road and the cinema would have been to the left of the photograph. It was demolished in the 1970's to make way for road improvements. Ted and Queenie Willcox managed the pub from 1939 until 1963. Picture: Courtesy of David Willcox

4. The Big freeze of 1962 and 1963

The Country House pub in what is believed to be 1963, when snow lay for many months. In this view we are looking north up Commercial Road and the cinema would have been to the left of the photograph. It was demolished in the 1970's to make way for road improvements. Ted and Queenie Willcox managed the pub from 1939 until 1963. Picture: Courtesy of David Willcox Photo: The News archive

