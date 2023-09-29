18 amazing photos showing what Portsmouth looked like 70 years ago
Ever wondered what it was like to live in Portsmouth in the 1950s?
By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Oct 2020, 16:07 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:16 BST
Judging by the photos in today’s gallery, the pace of life was certainly slower but you can still see how much has changed over the years.
This collection, from The News’ archives, includes a beauty contest at the seafront, HMS Victorious leaving Portsmouth with her new flight deck, and exceptional young cadets at HMS Vernon.
We would love to hear memories of growing up in Portsmouth during that time – you can join the conversation on our new Portsmouth Retro Facebook group.
And if you would like to see what the city was like even further back, here is a glimpse of Portsmouth a hundred years ago.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as our new Puzzles section.
1 / 5