18 exclusive and wonderful pre-war memories of Portsmouth and surrounding areas

Enjoy these interesting images from the past.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Jan 2022, 18:08 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 13:21 GMT

Included in this selection you will see a fabulous image of Cory’s Wharf, at the Quay, Fareham, a Waterlooville fire engine in a parade for the 1935 Silver Jubilee of George V and Havant Town Mill as it was in 1933 – it has since been replaced by the Havant bypass.

Amazing sights as Royal Navy ships return from the Falklands war, Tale of baker who watched his bakery destroyed as thousands of incendiaries rained down on the city during major attack during the Blitz in the biggest air raid Portsmouth faced in the Second World War

There is also The Savoy Cinema in West Street, Fareham in the 1930's, Camping at Hayling Island is 1932 and flooding in College Street, Petersfield back in 1931.

Fareham Bridge in 1936. The News PP4707

Before and at the start of World War II

Fareham Bridge in 1936. The News PP4707

All aboard for the ferry at Eastney. Taken in 1931 we see the only transport available from Bransbury Park to the Hayling Ferry at Eastney. Picture: Courtesy of Gwenda Cooper

Before and at the start of World War II

All aboard for the ferry at Eastney. Taken in 1931 we see the only transport available from Bransbury Park to the Hayling Ferry at Eastney. Picture: Courtesy of Gwenda Cooper

1936 Gosport ferries In 1936 people boarding and alighting the Gosport Ferries. Picture: Courtesy of Sid Greeman.

Before and at the start of World War II

1936 Gosport ferries In 1936 people boarding and alighting the Gosport Ferries. Picture: Courtesy of Sid Greeman.

Savoy Buildings, West Street, Fareham, 1930

Before and at the start of World War II

Savoy Buildings, West Street, Fareham, 1930

