18 exclusive and wonderful pre-war memories of Portsmouth and surrounding areas
Enjoy these interesting images from the past.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Jan 2022, 18:08 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 13:21 GMT
Included in this selection you will see a fabulous image of Cory’s Wharf, at the Quay, Fareham, a Waterlooville fire engine in a parade for the 1935 Silver Jubilee of George V and Havant Town Mill as it was in 1933 – it has since been replaced by the Havant bypass.
There is also The Savoy Cinema in West Street, Fareham in the 1930's, Camping at Hayling Island is 1932 and flooding in College Street, Petersfield back in 1931.
