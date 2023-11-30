News you can trust since 1877
18 glorious memories of Cosham dating back to 1898

Today we are having a look at how Cosham has changed over the years – and what it looked like more than 120 years ago.
By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Jun 2020, 12:30 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 14:14 GMT

If you have lived in Cosham, maybe you recognise some of the shops, cinemas and people featured in our gallery?

Some very old shops in Cosham High Street, with the lending library on the left.

1. Cosham

Some very old shops in Cosham High Street, with the lending library on the left. Photo: The News archive

The old administration block at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, the image is believed to date from from the end of the First World War

2. Cosham

The old administration block at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, the image is believed to date from from the end of the First World War Photo: The News archive

Accident on the railway tracks at Cosham

3. Cosham

Accident on the railway tracks at Cosham Photo: The News archive

The Odeon cinema at Cosham

4. Cosham

The Odeon cinema at Cosham Photo: The News archive

