18 scintillating and special picture memories of Fareham in 1970s

David Bowie's Diamond Dogs album was popular and so were Moon boots and Bell bottom flares. It was also the time Fareham Police Station was being completed in 1979. It snowed in 1970 and there were floods in 1976 when the River Wallington burst its banks and again in 1979.

In 1975 films including The Drowning Pool and The Omega Man were being shown at the cinema.

We have had a dig through the archives to find some of our favourite photos from Fareham in the 1970s. What are your memories of Fareham?

Flooding scene at Fareham in May 1979.

Cars parked on Fareham High Street on June 22 1971.

Embassy Cinema in Fareham 1975.