18 stunning photos capture life in Portsmouth and Southsea in 1986

Prince Charles was here taking a look over HMS Mary Rose, HRH Queen Elizabeth was on a walkabout in Guildhall Square, the Queen Mother was visiting HMS Ark Royal and Princess Diana was in Fratton opening a community building and visiting the Sea Life Centre on the seafront.
In this selection you will also see police on the pitch at Fratton Park, a drilling rig in Portsmouth harbour, the old playground in the centre of Leigh Park, the ARC Cinema in Commercial Road showing Back to the Future and Teen Wolf and the Odeon Cinema on London Road, North End showing Labyrinth, Big Trouble in Little China and Critters that will take you back!
Police dealing with disturbances at Fratton Park in September 1986. The News PP1090 Photo: The News archive
Queen Mother on a visit to HMS Ark Royal in December 1986. The News PP1585 Photo: The News archive
USS IOWA arrives in Portsmouth in 1986.
In the summer of 1986 the battleship USS Iowa arrives in Portsmouth to to tumultuous welcome.
Picture: Doug Barlow collection. Photo: The News archive
The Odeon cinema on London Road, North End, Portsmouth 1986. The News PP4884 Photo: The News archive