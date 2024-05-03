19 fascinating memories of Portsmouth in 1975 - including the M27 as it was then

From a new motorway to a singing fishmonger – it was certainly eventful in Portsmouth in 1975.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Jul 2020, 14:32 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 14:51 BST

After so many of you enjoyed our first look back at Portsmouth in 1975, we thought we would dig out some extra photos from our city’s past nearly 50 years ago.

In this gallery you will find some historic photos including dockyard workers leaving Unicorn Gate, the new M27, the old post office that used to stand on the corner of Commercial Road and Stanhope Road and many more nostalgic scenes.

To buy a copy of one of these photos go to the Photosales section on our website.

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: A trip to the Tricorn | Memories of Baffins | Portsmouth power station

A couple police cars drive up the empty M27 in September 1975. The News PP4966

1. Memories from Portsmouth in 1975

A couple police cars drive up the empty M27 in September 1975. The News PP4966 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The new M27 in September 1975. The News PP869

2. Memories from Portsmouth in 1975

The new M27 in September 1975. The News PP869 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Dockyard workers strike in a pay dispute June 1975. The News PP199

3. Memories from Portsmouth in 1975

Dockyard workers strike in a pay dispute June 1975. The News PP199 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Fishmonger and amateur singer Ted Legg retired from the trade after fifty years in 1975.

4. Memories from Portsmouth in 1975

Fishmonger and amateur singer Ted Legg retired from the trade after fifty years in 1975. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:M27TricornBaffins

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.