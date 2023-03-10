As the final headliner – Mumford and Sons – is confirmed for this year’s Victorious, here we look back at the first time the festival was held on Southsea Common.

The event was first held in 2012 under the name Victorious Vintage, and was a two-day affair in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard over the Queen’s diamond jubilee weekend.

It stayed in the dockyard the following year, and in 2014 made the move to Southsea Common – and attracting some top-notch artists to perform.

That year bluesman Seasick Steve – the year’s breakthrough artist – was at the top of the bill, along with bouncy grime-pop star Dizzee Rascal. Sophie Ellis Bextor and Scouting for Girls brought some pop thrills, while Ocean Colour Scene, Razorlight, Shed Seven and the Pigeon Detectives flew the flag for indie rock.

It was a defining year for the festival, but it would only get bigger...

