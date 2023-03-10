News you can trust since 1877
Sophie Ellis Bextor on the main stage (142476-361)

19 great pictures looking back at Victorious Festival 2014

As the final headliner – Mumford and Sons – is confirmed for this year’s Victorious, here we look back at the first time the festival was held on Southsea Common.

By Tom Morton
26 minutes ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 8:31pm

The event was first held in 2012 under the name Victorious Vintage, and was a two-day affair in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard over the Queen’s diamond jubilee weekend.

It stayed in the dockyard the following year, and in 2014 made the move to Southsea Common – and attracting some top-notch artists to perform.

NOW SEE: 11 pictures from the first year of Victorious

That year bluesman Seasick Steve – the year’s breakthrough artist – was at the top of the bill, along with bouncy grime-pop star Dizzee Rascal. Sophie Ellis Bextor and Scouting for Girls brought some pop thrills, while Ocean Colour Scene, Razorlight, Shed Seven and the Pigeon Detectives flew the flag for indie rock.

It was a defining year for the festival, but it would only get bigger...

Lucy Spraggan (142476-282)

1. Singer-songwriter

Lucy Spraggan (142476-282)

Photo: Paul Jacobs

The Camp Cooks, from left, Lucy, Tina and Clio (142476-277)

2. Serving it up

The Camp Cooks, from left, Lucy, Tina and Clio (142476-277)

Photo: Paul Jacobs

Dizzee Rascal on the main stage (142476-332)

3. Bonkers

Dizzee Rascal on the main stage (142476-332)

Photo: Paul Jacobs

Chichester's Tom Odell performing (142476-335)

4. Local lad

Chichester's Tom Odell performing (142476-335)

Photo: Paul Jacobs

