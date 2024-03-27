19 incredible and rare photos of the great HMS Hood - the Royal Navy's final battlecruiser

First launched more than 100 years ago, HMS Hood was one of the greatest and biggest warships ever built by the Royal Navy.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Aug 2020, 16:42 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 13:41 GMT

She was affectionately known as ‘The Might Hood’ and was the final battlecruiser built by the navy.

Battlecruisers were similar to battleships in terms of armament and cost, but had slightly thinner armour and a lighter main gun battery.

During World War Two HMS Hood was stationed in the North Atlantic but in May 1941 she was sunk by the German battleship Bismarck.

Only three people onboard survived and were collected about two hours after the ship was destroyed.

The ship was struck by shells near its ammunition magazines which exploded, and caused Hood to sink. The wreckage was discovered in 2001.

Until the commissioning of HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales, HMS Hood was the biggest ship ever built by the navy.

We have had a look back through the archives to find some historic and rare photos of the Mighty Hood.

HMS Hood's 15'' guns.

1. Memories of HMS Hood

HMS Hood's 15'' guns. Photo: The News archive

September 1928: A group of sailors trying to squeeze out of a small door aboard the HMS Hood during naval manoeuvres. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

2. Memories of HMS Hood

September 1928: A group of sailors trying to squeeze out of a small door aboard the HMS Hood during naval manoeuvres. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

How the other half lived, the wardroom of HMS Hood in 1910.

3. Memories of HMS Hood

How the other half lived, the wardroom of HMS Hood in 1910. Photo: The News archive

1923: Some of the crew from HMS Hood rowing to land in the Canary Isles. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

4. Memories of HMS Hood

1923: Some of the crew from HMS Hood rowing to land in the Canary Isles. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

