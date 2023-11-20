News you can trust since 1877
19 photos to take you back to Portsmouth in 1975

Do you remember this part of Arundel Street before it was pedestrianised? What are your memories of Portsmouth in 1975?
By Kelly Brown
Published 23rd Jul 2020, 18:09 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 17:10 GMT

In this selection of nostalgic photographs we have Portsmouth Dockyard workers, Kingston Prison, Portsmouth Naval Base and Charlotte Street Market, as well as many more.

An aerial view of the Charlotte Street market on November 26, 1975. The News PP5557

1. Portsmouth in 1975

An aerial view of the Charlotte Street market on November 26, 1975. The News PP5557 Photo: The News archive

Portsmouth Dockyard workers going on strike in June 1975. The News PP4563

2. Portsmouth in 1975

Portsmouth Dockyard workers going on strike in June 1975. The News PP4563 Photo: The News archive

Portsmouth Naval Base workers operating their machinery in 1975. The News PP5003

3. Portsmouth in 1975

Portsmouth Naval Base workers operating their machinery in 1975. The News PP5003 Photo: The News archive

Charlotte Street market in April 1975. The News PP1140

4. Portsmouth in 1975

Charlotte Street market in April 1975. The News PP1140 Photo: The News archive

