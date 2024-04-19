19 sensational and rare photos showing the heroes of D-Day

This year marks the 77th anniversary of the Battle of Normandy and the D-Day landings, which saw more than 60,000 British troops land on the beaches of Normandy to fight Nazi Germany.
By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Nov 2020, 15:40 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 14:35 BST

Around 83,000 British and Canadian troops, and 73,000 US troops, crossed the channel on D-Day, with the crossing taking about 17 hours.

The operation was seen as one of the greatest ever achievements in British military and naval history.

In the second of our series of archive photos from D-Day – you can see our first gallery here – you can get a rare glimpse of what the operation was like for those involved.

Invasion assembly camp REME (c) The News, War Series 2983

1. Memories from D Day

Invasion assembly camp REME (c) The News, War Series 2983 Photo: The News archive

Churchill Tanks and L.S.T. (c) The News, War Series 2977

2. Memories from D Day

Churchill Tanks and L.S.T. (c) The News, War Series 2977 Photo: The News archive

Loading Churchill tanks on L.S.T.s (c) The News, War Series 2976

3. Memories from D Day

Loading Churchill tanks on L.S.T.s (c) The News, War Series 2976 Photo: The News archive

Mulberry Harbour model, Operation Overlord (c) The News, War Series 3334

4. Memories from D Day

Mulberry Harbour model, Operation Overlord (c) The News, War Series 3334 Photo: The News archive

