19 sensational picture memories of Fareham in 1995

Can you spot yourself in this 1995 gallery of Fareham?
By Steve Deeks
Published 10th Jun 2020, 16:13 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 14:08 GMT

The people of Fareham have always had a strong sense of community and this is shown through these stunning archive photos, many of which were taken by The News’ photographers.

We’d love to hear your memories of living in the town – what are your best memories from the 90s?

Roadworks continue between Hilsea and Fareham junction on the M27 in July 1995. The News PP4079

Roadworks continue between Hilsea and Fareham junction on the M27 in July 1995. The News PP4079 Photo: The News archive

Rhondsa Sealey and Paul Kneller prepare to drive away from their wedding at Fareham registry office in their beloved Zypher, 1995. The News PP5396

Rhondsa Sealey and Paul Kneller prepare to drive away from their wedding at Fareham registry office in their beloved Zypher, 1995. The News PP5396 Photo: The News archive

Children in the soft-shapes play area on the Replay double decker bus at its firt stop at Broadlaw Walk shopping centre at Bishopsfield Road, Fareham with worker Jane Miller in July 1995. The News PP1064

Children in the soft-shapes play area on the Replay double decker bus at its firt stop at Broadlaw Walk shopping centre at Bishopsfield Road, Fareham with worker Jane Miller in July 1995. The News PP1064 Photo: The News archive

Councillor Malcolm Harper aged 62 and leisure officer Charlie Read aged 43, promote the Fareham Festival season in 1995. The News PP4690

Councillor Malcolm Harper aged 62 and leisure officer Charlie Read aged 43, promote the Fareham Festival season in 1995. The News PP4690 Photo: The News archive

