19 stunning photos of Royal Navy’s mighty warship HMS Warrior

Built between 1859 and 1861 for the Royal Navy, HMS Warrior was originally a 40-gun steam-powered armoured frigate.
She served as a stores and depot ship and in 1904 was assigned to the navy's torpedo training school. The ship was converted into an oil jetty in 1927 and was in that role until 1979.
After that she was donated by the navy to the Maritime Trust for restoration which took eight years. When this was finished she returned to Portsmouth as a museum ship and is based in the city’s historic dockyard, along with HMS Victory.
Listed as part of the National Historic Fleet, she has been based in Portsmouth since 1987. She is now one of our most photographed and visited ships.
Here are some historic photos from the life of HMS Warrior – what are your memories of the historic vessel?
