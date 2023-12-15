News you can trust since 1877
19 stunning pictures giving a flavour of Portsmouth life back in 1960

These great Portsmouth pictures give an insight into life 60 years ago.
By Steve Deeks
Published 16th Feb 2021, 16:44 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 11:41 GMT

Included in this selection are images of HMS Vanguard leaving Portsmouth for the last time, the old 2,400-capacity Victoria Hall cinema in Southsea that closed in 1960 and was demolished to make way for an office block, The Wheelbarrow pub in Kent Road, Southsea that closed in January 2010, and Clarence Pier with the Portsmouth Power Station chimneys visible in the background.

The two chimneys were demolished in 1981 and the main buildings in 1982 - and the power station area is now unrecognisable.

There’s also an image of Fratton Station with a covered and enclosed footbridge over the tracks as it used to be.

1. Memories of Portsmouth in 1960

The cat's cradle of trolley bus wires outside The Wheelbarrow pub at 1 Kent Road, Southsea, Portsmouth in 1960 Photo: The News archive

2. Memories of Portsmouth in 1960

Provincial buses lined up at Gosport Ferry Gardens as HMS Vanguard leaves Portsmouth Habour for the last time in August 1960 Photo: The News archive

3. Memories of Portsmouth in 1960

Dockyard workers after the completion of HMS Nubian in 1960. HMS Nubian (F131) was a Tribal-class frigate of the Royal Navy, built by Portsmouth Dockyard, at a cost of £4,360,000. She was launched on 6 September 1960 by Lady Holland-Martin, wife of Vice-Admiral Sir Deric Holland-Martin, and commissioned on 9 October 1962. Picture: Dockyard Historical Society. Photo: The News archive

4. Memories of Portsmouth in 1960

The Clarence Pier area with the old power station in the background, about 1960. Picture: Paul Costen Photo: The News archive

