20 amazing photos capture the scale of D-Day operation planned near Portsmouth in Southwick

By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Nov 2020, 16:20 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 12:45 BST
As we mark the upcoming 80th anniversary of D-Day, here are some images from The News archive.

There are soldiers and a landing craft in Portsmouth Harbour, as well as tanks and embarkations from South Parade Pier, as the big push into Nazi-occupied France began to take shape.

LCT in Portsmouth harbour

1. Memories from D Day

LCT in Portsmouth harbour Photo: The News archive

Plotting Room at Combined Operations HQ Fort Southwick

2. Memories from D Day

Plotting Room at Combined Operations HQ Fort Southwick Photo: The News archive

Flail tank driving past car

3. Memories from D Day

Flail tank driving past car Photo: The News archive

In preparation for DDay, troops gather on Southsea Seafront(c) The News, War Series 2908

4. Memories from D Day

In preparation for DDay, troops gather on Southsea Seafront(c) The News, War Series 2908 Photo: The News archive

