1. Memories from the railways

Water tower and turntable at Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Another feature of the railway line into Portsmouth now long gone was the engine turntable. In Portsmouth there were at one time three of these. One outside the Harbour station on the up side, this one outside the low level Town station and the other in the roundhouse at Fratton depot. This view was taken from Jacob's ladder footbridge and to the rear can be seen houses in Canal Walk. Later the new signal box was built on the site and even this is now redundant as the new signalling centre at Havant as since been commissioned.

Photo: The News archive