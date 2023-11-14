20 photos showing Stamshaw in Portsmouth through the years
We have had another look into The News archive and chosen some interesting images of Stamshaw that may well include some of your relatives.
By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Nov 2023, 16:51 GMT
The images include devastation after a flying bomb fell on Newcomen Road, Stamshaw open air swimming pool, four local pubs, including elephants outside one, several VE Day parties and a fire at Twyford Avenue.
Make sure to look through all the pages of our gallery.
