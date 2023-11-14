News you can trust since 1877
20 photos showing Stamshaw in Portsmouth through the years

We have had another look into The News archive and chosen some interesting images of Stamshaw that may well include some of your relatives.
By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Nov 2023, 16:51 GMT

The images include devastation after a flying bomb fell on Newcomen Road, Stamshaw open air swimming pool, four local pubs, including elephants outside one, several VE Day parties and a fire at Twyford Avenue.

Make sure to look through all the pages of our gallery.

News boys standing on the road, corner of Twyford Avenue and Newcomen Road, Stamshaw in 1905. The News PP4145

1. Memories of Stamshaw

News boys standing on the road, corner of Twyford Avenue and Newcomen Road, Stamshaw in 1905. The News PP4145 Photo: The News archive

Newcomen Road, Portsmouth after a flying bomb fell on July 15th 1944. This was the last bomb to fall on Portsmouth. Picture: The News Portsmouth

2. Memories of Stamshaw

Newcomen Road, Portsmouth after a flying bomb fell on July 15th 1944. This was the last bomb to fall on Portsmouth. Picture: The News Portsmouth Photo: The News archive

Portsmouth Harbour in the winter of 1939 near Stamshaw

3. Memories of Stamshaw

Portsmouth Harbour in the winter of 1939 near Stamshaw Photo: The News archive

Queen of the carnival - Jane Bambury is paraded around Stamshaw in her gondola in 1959

4. Memories of Stamshaw

Queen of the carnival - Jane Bambury is paraded around Stamshaw in her gondola in 1959 Photo: The News archive

