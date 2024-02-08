News you can trust since 1877
20 stunning photos of Gosport Ferry going back 100 years

The Gosport Ferry has provided one of the main transport links between Portsmouth and Gosport for more than a century.
By Steve Deeks
Published 1st Jun 2020, 11:07 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 14:55 GMT

The ferry has been in the news in the last few weeks as falling passenger numbers have threatened the future of the popular service.

We have had a look back through the archives to find some historic photos of the ferry, dating back as far as the 1930s.

A packed Gosport Ferry in 1936. We see Dockyard men, sailors and ordinary folk boarding and alighting two Gosport Ferries.

1. The Gosport Ferry

A packed Gosport Ferry in 1936. We see Dockyard men, sailors and ordinary folk boarding and alighting two Gosport Ferries. Photo: The News archive

'Spirit of Portsmouth' and 'Harbour Spirit' together in Portsmouth Harbour.

2. The Gosport Ferry

'Spirit of Portsmouth' and 'Harbour Spirit' together in Portsmouth Harbour. Photo: The News archive

Gosport Ferry ticket office taken at Point, Old Portsmouth we see the former ticket office. Undated

3. The Gosport Ferry

Gosport Ferry ticket office taken at Point, Old Portsmouth we see the former ticket office. Undated Photo: The News archive

The Gosport ferry departing from the Camber, Old Portsmouth, circa 1950. Much bomb damage from the war still remains in the background.

4. The Gosport Ferry

The Gosport ferry departing from the Camber, Old Portsmouth, circa 1950. Much bomb damage from the war still remains in the background. Photo: The News archive

