20 stupendously jaw-dropping picture memories of Hilsea in the halcyon days of the 1950s

A lot has happened in Hilsea over the last 70 years.
By Steve Deeks
Published 11th Dec 2020, 17:57 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 14:50 GMT

Today we have a look back at some memories of the area, spanning 40 years from 1950s to the 1990s, which residents might remember.

Among the moments captured here are the draining of the Hilsea Lido in 1981, the construction of the Portsbridge roundabout in 1970, and sea defences being laid at Port Creek in 1989.

The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section

Snow brings the A27 at Hilsea/Cosham to a grinding halt on January 8, 1982.

1. Memories of Hilsea

Snow brings the A27 at Hilsea/Cosham to a grinding halt on January 8, 1982. Photo: The News archive

The A3 London Road at Hilsea, Portsmouth, in 1956.

2. Memories of Hilsea

The A3 London Road at Hilsea, Portsmouth, in 1956. Photo: The News archive

Hilsea Lido, June 1974. The News PP609

3. Memories of Hilsea

Hilsea Lido, June 1974. The News PP609 Photo: The News archive

Passengers boarding the train at Hilsea Halt in 1973. The News PP4838

4. Memories of Hilsea

Passengers boarding the train at Hilsea Halt in 1973. The News PP4838 Photo: The News archive

