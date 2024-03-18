20 tasty throwback photos from wonderful fish and chip shops across Portsmouth area

Perhaps you feature in one of these images or used to run one of these chip shops in the area?
By Steve Deeks
Published 15th Sep 2020, 11:20 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 12:46 GMT

Most of us love a portion of fish and chips. Perhaps you have good memories of calling into one of these places in previous times?

Of course some of these shops no longer exist, but some are still thriving and have quite different updated shop fronts today.

2006. Fryday's Fish and Chips at London Road, Purbrook, Waterlooville. Picture: Michael Scaddan 060315-0101

2006. Fryday's Fish and Chips at London Road, Purbrook, Waterlooville. Picture: Michael Scaddan 060315-0101 Photo: The News archive

2011. Whistlers Fish and Chip shop in West Fareham. (left to right) Lindsey Arnott (30), Rana Hammami (37), Bill Bishop (49) and Sandra Bishop (42). Picture: Malcolm Wells 110911-5644

2011. Whistlers Fish and Chip shop in West Fareham. (left to right) Lindsey Arnott (30), Rana Hammami (37), Bill Bishop (49) and Sandra Bishop (42). Picture: Malcolm Wells 110911-5644 Photo: The News archive

2006. Kingfisher Fish and Chips shop at Albert Road, Southsea. Picture: Michael Scaddan 060315-0045

2006. Kingfisher Fish and Chips shop at Albert Road, Southsea. Picture: Michael Scaddan 060315-0045 Photo: The News archive

2011. Whistlers Fish and Chip shop in West Fareham. (left to right) Mrs Francesina Henderson (80) is served her regular cod and chips by Sandra Bishop (42) . Picture: Malcolm Wells 110911-5619

2011. Whistlers Fish and Chip shop in West Fareham. (left to right) Mrs Francesina Henderson (80) is served her regular cod and chips by Sandra Bishop (42) . Picture: Malcolm Wells 110911-5619 Photo: The News archive

