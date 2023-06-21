News you can trust since 1877
21 images of Portchester in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s

Like many villages, much has changed in Portchester over the years with the shopping precinct and surrounding area looking very different today than it did a few decades ago.
By Kelly Brown
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:48 BST

The shopping areas itself still remains, but many of the businesses and street furniture have changed – though other staples such as the historic Portchester Castle remain the same. Here we look back at 21 images of the area taken in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s to see how much it has changed:

West Street, Portchester on December 4, 1972. Picture: (4819-4)

1. Portchester through the years

West Street, Portchester on December 4, 1972. Picture: (4819-4)

Portchester precinct in December 1988. Picture: (3232-1)

2. Portchester through the years

Portchester precinct in December 1988. Picture: (3232-1)

The Red Lion pub in Portchester in the 90s.

3. Portchester through the years

The Red Lion pub in Portchester in the 90s.

The White Hart pub in Portchester in 1983. Picture: (6033-5)

4. Portchester through the years

The White Hart pub in Portchester in 1983. Picture: (6033-5)

