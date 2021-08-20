21 photos capture nights out in Portsmouth’s Guildhall Walk in the 00s

So it makes sense that this would be one of the biggest spots for nightlife in Portsmouth.

Over the years many bars and clubs have called this street home and provided many memorable nights.

We have taken a dive into The News archives to find pictures from over the years in Guildhall Walk.

Make sure to look through all of them – and see if you can spot any familiar faces!

1. V Bar Is this you having a good time at V Bar in Guildhall Walk in Portsmouth? Photo: Steve Reid Photo Sales

2. Route 66 Is this you having a good time at Route 66 nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth? Photo: Michael Scaddan Photo Sales

3. Route 66 Delight club night taken in 2005 at Route 66 (now Astoria). Photo: Delight Photo Sales

4. Route 66 Delight club night taken in 2005 at Route 66 (now Astoria). Photo: Alex McKenzie Photo Sales