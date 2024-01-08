News you can trust since 1877
21 wonderfully nostalgic memories of Gosport back in 1993

Ever wondered what life used to be like in Gosport? Enjoy looking at these photos that will take you back.
By Steve Deeks
Published 17th Jun 2020, 17:45 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 11:20 GMT

HMS Opossum returns to HMS Dolphin, Gosport, in August 1993 at the end of her service. The News PP1027

HMS Opossum returns to HMS Dolphin, Gosport, in August 1993 at the end of her service. The News PP1027

David Russell takes a rest as cadets from Dolphin Field gun crew give his Ford Popular that extra shine in preparation for the Cortinas owners club rally in Gosport. From 1993. The News PP3020

David Russell takes a rest as cadets from Dolphin Field gun crew give his Ford Popular that extra shine in preparation for the Cortinas owners club rally in Gosport. From 1993. The News PP3020

Janice Frost, 28, for Fareham takes a nap in her brothers Ford Classic at the Cortina owner's club rally in Gosport in 1993. The News PP3021

Janice Frost, 28, for Fareham takes a nap in her brothers Ford Classic at the Cortina owner's club rally in Gosport in 1993. The News PP3021

Self employed machine operator Tony Cussen stands in disbeleif on his 21 ton excavator, as it slowly embeds itself in the Haslar moat in Gosport, 1993. The News PP4779

Self employed machine operator Tony Cussen stands in disbeleif on his 21 ton excavator, as it slowly embeds itself in the Haslar moat in Gosport, 1993. The News PP4779

