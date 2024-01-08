21 wonderfully nostalgic memories of Gosport back in 1993

Ever wondered what life used to be like in Gosport? Enjoy looking at these photos that will take you back.
Are you in any of these past images? If you would like to buy an image just call photosales on 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].
1. Gosport in 1993
HMS Opossum returns to HMS Dolphin, Gosport, in August 1993 at the end of her service. The News PP1027 Photo: The News archive
2. Gosport in 1993
David Russell takes a rest as cadets from Dolphin Field gun crew give his Ford Popular that extra shine in preparation for the Cortinas owners club rally in Gosport. From 1993. The News PP3020 Photo: The News archive
3. Gosport in 1993
Janice Frost, 28, for Fareham takes a nap in her brothers Ford Classic at the Cortina owner's club rally in Gosport in 1993. The News PP3021 Photo: The News archive
4. Gosport in 1993
Self employed machine operator Tony Cussen stands in disbeleif on his 21 ton excavator, as it slowly embeds itself in the Haslar moat in Gosport, 1993. The News PP4779 Photo: The News archive