22 great memories of Portsmouth in 1983 that will take you back

It was an interesting year in Portsmouth in 1983. Perhaps you remember some of the memorable things that happened?
By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Nov 2020, 16:04 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST

Navy Days and Southsea beach were packed with crowds. It snowed in February, and aircraft carrier HMS Hermes was in port to ‘pay off’.

Popular entertainer Roy Castle was playing his trumpet outside Allders at the store’s first birthday. Portsmouth Power Station was brought down with explosives at Gunwharf in July.

Portsmouth Navy Days is packed full of excited people in 1983. The News PP4990

1. Memories of Portsmouth in 1983

Portsmouth Navy Days is packed full of excited people in 1983. The News PP4990

Christmas lights go up in Commercial Road, Portsmouth on December 22, 1983. The News PP3916

2. Memories of Portsmouth in 1983

Christmas lights go up in Commercial Road, Portsmouth on December 22, 1983. The News PP3916

Shops lining London Road, North End in 1983. The News PP4885

3. Memories of Portsmouth in 1983

Shops lining London Road, North End in 1983. The News PP4885

The News centre loading bay, Hilsea in December 1983. The News PP5005

4. Memories of Portsmouth in 1983

The News centre loading bay, Hilsea in December 1983. The News PP5005

