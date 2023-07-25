22 great memories of Portsmouth in 1983 that will take you back
It was an interesting year in Portsmouth in 1983. Perhaps you remember some of the memorable things that happened?
By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Nov 2020, 16:04 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST
Navy Days and Southsea beach were packed with crowds. It snowed in February, and aircraft carrier HMS Hermes was in port to ‘pay off’.
Popular entertainer Roy Castle was playing his trumpet outside Allders at the store’s first birthday. Portsmouth Power Station was brought down with explosives at Gunwharf in July.
