22 incredible photos showing the history of Whale Island

HMS Excellent, cadets, dive tank, the zoo and some interesting mascots all feature in our look at the history of Whale Island.
By Steve Deeks
Published 16th Jul 2020, 17:17 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST

This area of Portsmouth has quite a varied past and you can see more in our gallery below.

Although you will likely have spotted Whale Island as you drive into Portsmouth via the motorway, how much do you know about its history?

If you would like to see more nostalgic photos of Portsmouth, make sure you join our retro Facebook group.

August 1927: Annie the pig doesn't see the joke being shared by a sailor and a mate at the pig farm run by the navy, at HMS Excellent, Whale Island, Portsmouth, where they also have their own zoo.

August 1927: Annie the pig doesn't see the joke being shared by a sailor and a mate at the pig farm run by the navy, at HMS Excellent, Whale Island, Portsmouth, where they also have their own zoo. Photo: The News archive

The White Force hauls a gun out of the mud and on to Whale Island during the Great War in 1904.

The White Force hauls a gun out of the mud and on to Whale Island during the Great War in 1904. Photo: The News archive

Royal navy divers training in the tank which was then at Whale Island, Portsmouth, about 1907.

Royal navy divers training in the tank which was then at Whale Island, Portsmouth, about 1907. Photo: The News archive

Mess deck HMS Excellent. Here we see a spotless mess deck at HMS Excellent, Whale Island. To the rear are hammocks stored in racks.

Mess deck HMS Excellent. Here we see a spotless mess deck at HMS Excellent, Whale Island. To the rear are hammocks stored in racks. Photo: The News archive

