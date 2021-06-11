22 pictures show what life was like in Portsmouth in 1993

There was also a lot going on in Portsmouth in 1993 – and you can see some of those memories below.

Take a step back in time and enjoy these great images from the past.

Cyclists from the Portsmouth to Paris club dock at Portsmouth Ferry Port, after a charity return trip to Paris, 1993.

The carnival procession makes its way along Southsea front, 1993.

On six motorbikes, the ever impressive Royal Signals White Helmets motorcycle display team in action at the Southsea Show, 1993.

Jim Harris and his son Daniel (3) grandson of the landlord of the Graham Arms Fratton, making friends with Shire horses who pulled the Wadworth Brewery dray through Portsmouth, 1993.