55-Ton Chieftan tank along Island View Terrace, Portsmouth, 1993. The News PP5261

22 pictures show what life was like in Portsmouth in 1993

It was the year the Ford Mondeo went on sale, Manchester United won the first Premier League trophy and Staples opened its first UK store.

By Deborah Croker
Friday, 11th June 2021, 2:41 pm
Updated Friday, 11th June 2021, 2:52 pm

There was also a lot going on in Portsmouth in 1993 – and you can see some of those memories below.

Take a step back in time and enjoy these great images from the past.

If you would like to get hold of any of these images contact Photosales on 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected]

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Nights at Walkabout | Portsmouth in 1995 | Lost Portsmouth pubs

1. Portsmouth in 1993

Cyclists from the Portsmouth to Paris club dock at Portsmouth Ferry Port, after a charity return trip to Paris, 1993. The News PP5637

Photo: The News archive

Buy photo

2. Portsmouth in 1993

The carnival procession makes its way along Southsea front, 1993. The News PP5587

Photo: The News archive

Buy photo

3. Portsmouth in 1993

On six motorbikes, the ever impressive Royal Signals White Helmets motorcycle display team in action at the Southsea Show, 1993. The News PP5210

Photo: The News archive

Buy photo

4. Portsmouth in 1993

Jim Harris and his son Daniel (3) grandson of the landlord of the Graham Arms Fratton, making friends with Shire horses who pulled the Wadworth Brewery dray through Portsmouth, 1993. The News PP5487

Photo: The News archive

Buy photo
Manchester UnitedPortsmouthPremier League
Next Page
Page 1 of 6