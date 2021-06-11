22 pictures show what life was like in Portsmouth in 1993
It was the year the Ford Mondeo went on sale, Manchester United won the first Premier League trophy and Staples opened its first UK store.
There was also a lot going on in Portsmouth in 1993 – and you can see some of those memories below.
Take a step back in time and enjoy these great images from the past.
