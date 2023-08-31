22 striking photos show what Palmerston Road looked like up to 150 years ago
This set of stunning old photos show what Southsea’s Palmerston Road was like up to 150 years ago.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th May 2020, 16:57 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 17:55 BST
Before the big chains moved in, independent family-run shops were a common sight and trams were more likely to be seen than cars and buses on the surrounding streets.
We have had a look through our archive to find these rarely-seen photos of the street from over the years. Some of the photos date back to the 19th century – as far as 1870.
