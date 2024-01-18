23 amazing exclusive photos of days gone by at Clarence Pier, Parade and Esplanade in Southsea
Clarence Pier and its surrounding area has seen many changes over the years.
By Steve Deeks
Published 7th May 2020, 16:13 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 17:36 GMT
See some wonderful old black and white images of Clarence Esplanade and the surrounding areas, including the pier, in this intriguing set of photos from The News’ archives.
The photos start from 1883 and represent the simple pace of life in the old days.
If you enjoy these photos check out our stunning gallery of old photos from Clarence Pier, dating back to 1860.
