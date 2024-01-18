News you can trust since 1877
23 amazing exclusive photos of days gone by at Clarence Pier, Parade and Esplanade in Southsea

Clarence Pier and its surrounding area has seen many changes over the years.
By Steve Deeks
Published 7th May 2020, 16:13 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 17:36 GMT

See some wonderful old black and white images of Clarence Esplanade and the surrounding areas, including the pier, in this intriguing set of photos from The News’ archives.

The photos start from 1883 and represent the simple pace of life in the old days.

If you enjoy these photos check out our stunning gallery of old photos from Clarence Pier, dating back to 1860.

Clarence Pier during the 1930s

1. Clarence Pier

Clarence Pier during the 1930s Photo: The News archive

Clarence Esplanade, with only a single man as an audience for the battleship HMS Nelson. Taken by a News photographer in the 1930's.

2. View from Clarence Esplanade

Clarence Esplanade, with only a single man as an audience for the battleship HMS Nelson. Taken by a News photographer in the 1930's. Photo: The News archive

Goat cart. A goat man with his charges pulling a coach on Clarence Esplanade.

3. Odd scene at Clarence Esplanade

Goat cart. A goat man with his charges pulling a coach on Clarence Esplanade. Photo: The News archive

Row boats for hire alongside Clarence Pier.

4. Clarence Pier

Row boats for hire alongside Clarence Pier. Photo: The News archive

