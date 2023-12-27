23 amazing photos of when Portsmouth had its own power station
Today we remember the power station that stood tall for more than 80 years in Old Portsmouth.
By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Feb 2020, 15:41 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 10:39 GMT
The shell of the building was created in 1894 but in 1977 the Central Electricity Generating Board cut off Portsmouth's contribution to the National Grid. This ended Portsmouth’s 83 years of generating electricity.
The images aren’t all News copyright images, some have been sent into us and have appeared in The News over the years.
MORE RETRO PHOTOS: History of Old Portsmouth | Memories of Eastney | Queen Street
1 / 6