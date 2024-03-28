Intrepid was in the middle of undergoing decommissioning in 1982 when the Falklands War began. After decommissioning, the Royal Navy were due to sell Intrepid to Argentina but she was brought back into commission to help the British effort to recapture the islands.
HMS Intrepid was under attack in San Carlos Water on 25 May 1982, sadly with some fatalities.
She was also used for imprisoning Argentinian prisoners of war. The surrender ending the Falklands conflict was famously signed on Intrepid's deck.
