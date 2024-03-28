23 classic photos of iconic Royal Navy Fearless-class assault ship HMS Intrepid - used in Falklands victory over Argentina

Intrepid was a Fearless-class amphibious warfare ship, she was essentially a Royal Navy landing platform dock and served from 1967 until 1999.
By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Sep 2020, 13:48 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 13:21 GMT

Intrepid was in the middle of undergoing decommissioning in 1982 when the Falklands War began. After decommissioning, the Royal Navy were due to sell Intrepid to Argentina but she was brought back into commission to help the British effort to recapture the islands.

HMS Intrepid was under attack in San Carlos Water on 25 May 1982, sadly with some fatalities.

She was also used for imprisoning Argentinian prisoners of war. The surrender ending the Falklands conflict was famously signed on Intrepid's deck.

HMS Intrepid the Royal Navy assault ship (at top) in Basin 3 at Portsmouth Naval base in 1999. The News 993152-1

1. Memories of HMS Intrepid

HMS Intrepid the Royal Navy assault ship (at top) in Basin 3 at Portsmouth Naval base in 1999. The News 993152-1 Photo: The News archive

HMS Intrepid returns to Portsmouth from the Falklands in July 1982. The News PP691

2. Memories of HMS Intrepid

HMS Intrepid returns to Portsmouth from the Falklands in July 1982. The News PP691 Photo: The News archive

Ghosts of the Falklands. The Warships of Fareham Creek. HMS Fearless (Right) and HMS Intrepid. Picture: Trevor Evans © Hampshire County Council Museum Service.

3. Memories of HMS Intrepid

Ghosts of the Falklands. The Warships of Fareham Creek. HMS Fearless (Right) and HMS Intrepid. Picture: Trevor Evans © Hampshire County Council Museum Service. Photo: The News archive

HMS Intrepid Falklands

4. Memories of HMS Intrepid

HMS Intrepid Falklands Photo: The News archive

