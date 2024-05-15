23 great memories of a trip to the infamous Tricorn

By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Jul 2020, 15:36 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 11:11 BST
For many people in Portsmouth the Tricorn held great memories.

Around two decades have passed since it was demolished, so we thought we’d have a look back through the archives for some special images of the Tricorn shopping centre and its car park.

It was built in the mid-1960s and designed by Owen Luder and Rodney Gordon in the Brutalist architecture style, that emerged in the 1950s.

It took its name from the site's shape which looked like a tricorn hat.

An aerial of the Tricorn. Undated

An aerial of the Tricorn. Undated Photo: The News archive

The Tricorn Centre in 1988. The News 880373-3

The Tricorn Centre in 1988. The News 880373-3 Photo: The News archive

The helter skelter-style ramps leading up to the 400-space car park on top of the Tricorn.

The helter skelter-style ramps leading up to the 400-space car park on top of the Tricorn. Photo: The News archive

The Tricorn Club bar, long before the nightclubs of Gunwharf. The Tricorn Club was the place to be seen.

The Tricorn Club bar, long before the nightclubs of Gunwharf. The Tricorn Club was the place to be seen. Photo: The News archive

