23 nostalgic memories of a trip to the infamous Tricorn
For many people in Portsmouth the Tricorn held great memories.
By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Jul 2020, 15:36 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 19:51 GMT
Around two decades have passed since it was demolished, so we thought we’d have a look back through the archives for some special images of the Tricorn shopping centre and its car park.
It was built in the mid-1960s and designed by Owen Luder and Rodney Gordon in the Brutalist architecture style, that emerged in the 1950s.
It took its name from the site's shape which looked like a tricorn hat.
