23 nostalgic memories of a trip to the infamous Tricorn

For many people in Portsmouth the Tricorn held great memories.

Around two decades have passed since it was demolished, so we thought we’d have a look back through the archives for some special images of the Tricorn shopping centre and its car park.

It was built in the mid-1960s and designed by Owen Luder and Rodney Gordon in the Brutalist architecture style, that emerged in the 1950s.

It took its name from the site's shape which looked like a tricorn hat.

The Tricorn Centre in 1988.

An aerial of the Tricorn. Undated

The helter skelter-style ramps leading up to the 400-space car park on top of the Tricorn.

The Tricorn Club bar, long before the nightclubs of Gunwharf. The Tricorn Club was the place to be seen.