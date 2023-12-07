23 stunning photos taking you back to how Portsmouth looked in 1988

Looking through these great images you’ll see a lot was going on in Portsmouth in 1988.

There were changes inside Fratton Park, the Pyramids Centre was being finished, the Cascades Shopping Centre was under construction and Port Solent, as we know it now, was being created.

Here’s a step back in time…and the majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section, or you can call 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].

Port Solent Marina in January 1988.

A picturesque view of HMS Warrior from the Hard, 1988.

Cascades shopping centre, Portsmouth under construction in January 1988.