23 stunning photos taking you back to how Portsmouth looked in 1988
Looking through these great images you’ll see a lot was going on in Portsmouth in 1988.
By Steve Deeks
Published 4th Sep 2020, 16:50 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 13:09 GMT
There were changes inside Fratton Park, the Pyramids Centre was being finished, the Cascades Shopping Centre was under construction and Port Solent, as we know it now, was being created.
Here’s a step back in time…and the majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section, or you can call 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].
MORE RETRO PHOTOS: The 1963 Big Freeze in Portsmouth | Southsea’s iconic clock tower | Portsmouth in 1987
Join our new Portsmouth Retro Facebook group to find more fascinating photos and memories from Portsmouth’s past.
1 / 6