23 stunning photos taking you back to how Portsmouth looked in 1988

Looking through these great images you’ll see a lot was going on in Portsmouth in 1988.
By Steve Deeks
Published 4th Sep 2020, 16:50 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 13:09 GMT

There were changes inside Fratton Park, the Pyramids Centre was being finished, the Cascades Shopping Centre was under construction and Port Solent, as we know it now, was being created.

Here's a step back in time…

Port Solent Marina in January 1988. The News PP5109

1. Memories of Portsmouth in 1988

Port Solent Marina in January 1988. The News PP5109 Photo: The News archive

A picturesque view of HMS Warrior from the Hard, 1988. The News PP5411

2. Memories of Portsmouth in 1988

A picturesque view of HMS Warrior from the Hard, 1988. The News PP5411 Photo: The News archive

Cascades shopping centre, Portsmouth under construction in January 1988. The News PP5572

3. Memories of Portsmouth in 1988

Cascades shopping centre, Portsmouth under construction in January 1988. The News PP5572 Photo: The News archive

An aerial view on Baffins Pond, Baffins in August 1988. The News PP5511

4. Memories of Portsmouth in 1988

An aerial view on Baffins Pond, Baffins in August 1988. The News PP5511 Photo: The News archive

