23 wonderful unseen photos of Portsmouth Guildhall over the years

It’s hard to believe some of the changes that have occurred over the years in the Guildhall Square area of Portsmouth.
By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Jul 2021, 16:28 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 18:00 GMT

Here is a glimpse of how things used to be. In this selection you will see some wonderful images, including huge crowds hoping to catch sight of the Portsmouth players returning with the FA Cup in 1939.

As well as a royal visit in 1937, several interesting images of when the square was opened to traffic, a fabulous aerial image from 1970 and the civic offices under construction in 1973.

Guildhall Square when it was open to traffic undated

1. Guildhall Square memories

Guildhall Square when it was open to traffic undated Photo: The News archive

Crowds in Guildhall Square clamour to see Pompey players return with the FA Cup in 1939

2. Guildhall Square memories

Crowds in Guildhall Square clamour to see Pompey players return with the FA Cup in 1939 Photo: The News archive

Motorcyclists and their sidecars gather in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, possibly about 1918-1920.

3. Guildhall Square memories

Motorcyclists and their sidecars gather in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, possibly about 1918-1920. Photo: The News archive

The redevelopment of the Guildhall Square area of Portsmouth about 1970

4. Guildhall Square memories

The redevelopment of the Guildhall Square area of Portsmouth about 1970 Photo: The News archive

