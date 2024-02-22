News you can trust since 1877
24 glorious and happy picture memories of Southsea’s beautiful and relaxing Canoe Lake

For as long as we can remember, Canoe Lake has been the perfect place for a relaxing walk around Southsea.
By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Nov 2020, 15:15 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 15:13 GMT

Today we have had a look back into the archive at some historic photos of visitors to the lake.

Maybe you have spent a sunny day on a Canoe Lake pedalo, or you might have fed the swans as a child.

To see more of our retro photos, and to share your own memories of Southsea, make sure you join our new Portsmouth Retro group on Facebook.

A packed Canoe Lake area in Edwardian days. It might have been a Bank Holiday perhaps. Note the carriage in South Parade.

1. Memories of Canoe Lake

A packed Canoe Lake area in Edwardian days. It might have been a Bank Holiday perhaps. Note the carriage in South Parade. Photo: The News archive

Model boats re-enact D-Day on Canoe Lake on July 29 1995. The News PP3764

2. Memories of Canoe Lake

Model boats re-enact D-Day on Canoe Lake on July 29 1995. The News PP3764 Photo: The News archive

Southsea ladies dressed to kill. No, not scenes from Downton Abbey or Upstairs Downstairs but Canoe Lake in Edwardian days. Picture: Ellis Norrell

3. Memories of Canoe Lake

Southsea ladies dressed to kill. No, not scenes from Downton Abbey or Upstairs Downstairs but Canoe Lake in Edwardian days. Picture: Ellis Norrell Photo: The News archive

Before the days of swan-necked 'pedalos' when the lads showed off their rowing skills to their girlfriends. Picture: Roger Young collection

4. Memories of Canoe Lake

Before the days of swan-necked 'pedalos’ when the lads showed off their rowing skills to their girlfriends. Picture: Roger Young collection Photo: The News archive

