24 glorious and happy picture memories of Southsea’s beautiful and relaxing Canoe Lake

Today we have had a look back into the archive at some historic photos of visitors to the lake.
Maybe you have spent a sunny day on a Canoe Lake pedalo, or you might have fed the swans as a child.
A packed Canoe Lake area in Edwardian days. It might have been a Bank Holiday perhaps. Note the carriage in South Parade.
Model boats re-enact D-Day on Canoe Lake on July 29 1995.
Southsea ladies dressed to kill. No, not scenes from Downton Abbey or Upstairs Downstairs but Canoe Lake in Edwardian days.
Before the days of swan-necked 'pedalos' when the lads showed off their rowing skills to their girlfriends.