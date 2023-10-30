News you can trust since 1877
24 rarely-seen throwback photos of South Parade Pier and Clarence Pier in Southsea

See the piers in Southsea in a way you have never done before with photos dating back to 1900.
By Steve Deeks
Published 7th Aug 2020, 16:20 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 13:25 GMT

Both piers have been transformed and rebuilt over the years. This photo gallery includes the fires, bandstands being re-positioned, steamboats at the end of the piers and the beauty contests held there.

South Parade Pier in 1900 before it burned down. The News PP4144

1. Southsea piers

South Parade Pier in 1900 before it burned down. The News PP4144

Excited locals on the opening day of South Parade Pier on August 12, 1908

2. Southsea piers

Excited locals on the opening day of South Parade Pier on August 12, 1908

South Parade Pier is on fire on July 19, 1904. The News PP4143

3. Southsea piers

South Parade Pier is on fire on July 19, 1904. The News PP4143

Locals gather to watch the pier burn down on June 11, 1974. The News PP4152

4. Southsea piers

Locals gather to watch the pier burn down on June 11, 1974. The News PP4152

