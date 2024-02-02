News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

24 stunning photos of Portsmouth people enjoying scorching weather over the years

Do you feature? Perhaps you were on the beach soaking up the sun with friends.
By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Jun 2021, 17:22 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 10:33 GMT

Included in this selection are images from Southsea, Stokes Bay, Lee on the Solent and Hayling Island.

People enjoying the hot weather and a drink on Spice Island. Taken 20th April 2018. Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. Hot weather

People enjoying the hot weather and a drink on Spice Island. Taken 20th April 2018. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The hottest day of the year so far on the 25th July 2019 at Stokes Bay. Pictured: Swimming with friends, James Hitchcock, Dean Fentum, Brad Sealey and Brad Lotts. Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Hot weather

The hottest day of the year so far on the 25th July 2019 at Stokes Bay. Pictured: Swimming with friends, James Hitchcock, Dean Fentum, Brad Sealey and Brad Lotts. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Hot weather taken on 25th June 2020. Pictured: Brad Patey and Elisha Mason off on a bike ride in Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Hot weather

Hot weather taken on 25th June 2020. Pictured: Brad Patey and Elisha Mason off on a bike ride in Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Hot weather taken on 25th June 2020. Pictured: Friends enjoying a socially distance barbeque at Eastney Esplanade. Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. Hot weather

Hot weather taken on 25th June 2020. Pictured: Friends enjoying a socially distance barbeque at Eastney Esplanade. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Stokes BayHayling IslandSouthsea