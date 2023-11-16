News you can trust since 1877
25 sensational memories of Portchester through the years

There are all sorts of interesting images from over the years in this gallery to enjoy.
By Steve Deeks
Published 7th May 2021, 17:20 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 16:19 GMT

In this selection you will see an extremely old shot of people at dressed up for the Portchester Gala as it was years ago, and another old image of Leigh and Co pipe-makers and an exterior of the workshop, the Vosper Thornycroft yard at Portchester, about 1972, Portchester Fire Brigade in the 1930s, a Portchester Secondary School class in 1948 and the Portchester Sea Scouts in 1966.

Portchester flood A Southdown coach makes a bow wave through Portchester.

Memories of Portchester

The Vicar of St. Mary's Portchester, the Rev Michael Thomas, dedicates a new dinghy for the Sea Scouts on the slipway at Portchester Sailing Club in 1966.

Memories of Portchester

The senior choir from Portchester School about 1953

Memories of Portchester

Taken on a bench which was on the corner of Newtown, Portchester. The bench faced the main road and these four 'Last of the Summer Wine' Portchester gentlemen were sitting watching the world go by. Probably taken late 1950s early 1960s. From Left to Right: Mr Carter, Mr Jerome (love the gaiters around the trousers), Mr William Cooper (my Grandad) and Mr Budd (Buddy). Mr Cooper and Mr Budd lived in Newtown. Picture: Courtesy of Joan Brameld (nee Savage)

Memories of Portchester

