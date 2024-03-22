25 unique and amazing old Royal Navy scenes at Portsmouth Harbour

Some of the photos in the galley date back as far as 1770 and span 200 years of Portsmouth’s history.

They give a real idea of what life was like on the waters for the Royal Navy in our harbour years ago and includes many navy vessels that of course are long gone now.

There’s a wealth of historic information that is a delight to absorb.

French prizes brought into Portsmouth Harbour after Lord Richard Howe's victory in the naval Battle of Ushant, or the Glorious First of June, during the French Revolutionary Wars, June 1794. Illustration by Rawlandson. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

A small boat approaching the entrance to Portsmouth harbour, circa 1810. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Portsmouth Harbour, situated on Portsea Island in Hampshire, circa 1890. (Photo by F. J. Mortimer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)