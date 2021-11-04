Included in this selection you will see The launch of Tommy Sopwith's all-steel yacht Endeavour, 1934’s challenger for the America's Cup, Gosport Fire Brigade outside their station in 1929.

There is also an aerial of the town in 1935, Christmas 1926 on a ward at Gosport War Memorial Hospital, Gosport ferry terminus, 1929, a lovely image of Gosport Esplanade Gardens around 1930 and handcart at Gosport was piled high with aluminium items when the town's ARP wardens made their own collection in July 1940.

You can see all the pictures in our gallery below!

Make sure to click through all the pages.

1. Gosport 1921-1940 The model boating lake at Gosport in 1939 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

2. Gosport 1921-1940 John Blackman (15) (at front right) filling sandbags at Gosport War Memorial Hospital in 1939. Historic wartime documents donated to Gosport Museum by Jean Hanson-Vaux Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

3. Gosport 1921-1940 Vic Hutfield, at the front, with coach he modified into a fuel tanker. Photos was taken in 1925 outside his garage which is now Reekies, in Brockhurst Road, Gosport. Picture: Courtesy Brenda Gilbert Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

4. Gosport 1921-1940 Christmas 1926 on a ward at Gosport War Memorial Hospital Photo: The News archive Photo Sales