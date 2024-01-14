26 sensational photos taking you right back to Portsmouth in 1985
It was the year Live Aid united the world, Eastenders first made its way onto the BBC and the wreck of the Titanic was discovered.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd May 2020, 17:23 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2024, 10:52 GMT
It was also an eventful year in Portsmouth as the Ark Royal was commissioned. We have already had a look at what the city was like in 1980 and 1990, and now we focus on 1985. What are your memories of Portsmouth in 1985?
