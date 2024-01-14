News you can trust since 1877
26 sensational photos taking you right back to Portsmouth in 1985

It was the year Live Aid united the world, Eastenders first made its way onto the BBC and the wreck of the Titanic was discovered.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd May 2020, 17:23 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2024, 10:52 GMT

It was also an eventful year in Portsmouth as the Ark Royal was commissioned. We have already had a look at what the city was like in 1980 and 1990, and now we focus on 1985. What are your memories of Portsmouth in 1985?

The new Royal Navy ship Ark Royal arrives to be commissioned in Portsmouth Naval Base 1985.

1. Portsmouth in 1985

The new Royal Navy ship Ark Royal arrives to be commissioned in Portsmouth Naval Base 1985.

Portsmouth Naval Base from the air in June 1985. The News PP955

2. Portsmouth in 1985

Portsmouth Naval Base from the air in June 1985. The News PP955

The Talbot pub in Goldsmith Avenue in September 1985. The News PP1245

3. Portsmouth in 1985

The Talbot pub in Goldsmith Avenue in September 1985. The News PP1245

HMS Kent and her crew in Portsmouth harbour in August 1985. The News PP747

4. Portsmouth in 1985

HMS Kent and her crew in Portsmouth harbour in August 1985. The News PP747

