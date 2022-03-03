27 fantastic old images of a Royal Navy Minesweeper crew

3. Minesweeper crew from the past

Charles James, a pet baby fox, the mascot of a minesweeper who has been adopted by the crew, World War II. Minelayers are one of the most important units of the Royal Navy, every day they carry out the dangerous work of laying mines to foil enemy shipping. These vessels and their crews are seldom in the news, but nevertheless their job entail great risks, as much as any in the services. Often when carrying out operations they have to contend with Nazi mines besides the attacks from the enemy aircraft. (Photo by George W. Hales/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Photo: Hulton Archive