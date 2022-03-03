27 fantastic old images of a Royal Navy Minesweeper crew

In this selection you will see a pet baby fox on board, the mascot of one of the minesweepers, crew members relaxing in their cabin during World War Two in March 1941, a crewman sending a message on a heliograph, crew working out below decks with an improvised punch bag, a paddle steamer which was repurposed as a minesweeper in 1940 and loading the gun on a Royal Navy minesweeper in 1941. All images: Getty Images
1. Minesweeper crew from the past
3rd March 1942: A rear-gunner at his position on board a British minesweeper. (Photo by Eric Harlow/Keystone/Getty Images)
Photo: Eric Harlow
2. Minesweeper crew from the past
Crew members working on the funnel of a Royal Navy minesweeper during World War II, March 1941. (Photo by Horace Abrahams/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Photo: Horace Abrahams
3. Minesweeper crew from the past
Charles James, a pet baby fox, the mascot of a minesweeper who has been adopted by the crew, World War II. Minelayers are one of the most important units of the Royal Navy, every day they carry out the dangerous work of laying mines to foil enemy shipping. These vessels and their crews are seldom in the news, but nevertheless their job entail great risks, as much as any in the services. Often when carrying out operations they have to contend with Nazi mines besides the attacks from the enemy aircraft. (Photo by George W. Hales/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Photo: Hulton Archive
4. Minesweeper crew from the past
A crew member working below decks on a Royal Navy minesweeper during World War II, March 1941. (Photo by Horace Abrahams/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Photo: Horace Abrahams