Golden Muzzle - Winner Jicky (No. 2) and second-placed dog Upton Johno ( No. 4) pictured on the first lap of the final at Portsmouth Greyhound Stadium at Target Road, Tipner back in 2000. Picture: Mike Scaddan. 005949_0041Golden Muzzle - Winner Jicky (No. 2) and second-placed dog Upton Johno ( No. 4) pictured on the first lap of the final at Portsmouth Greyhound Stadium at Target Road, Tipner back in 2000. Picture: Mike Scaddan. 005949_0041
28 memories of Portsmouth Greyhound Stadium through the years

The old Portsmouth greyhound stadium was a much-loved staple of our city with many people paying it a visit over many decades before it was demolished in 2012

By Deborah Croker
Published 21st Apr 2020, 13:23 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 09:57 BST

The stadium was constructed in 1930 east of Tipner Lane on the site of the Stamshaw Chemical Works. This was followed by a new, larger stadium which was opened on May 25 1931 - with the last meeting taking place on March 27 2010.

Now the site is subject to a plans to build hundreds of new homes as part of the ‘Tipner East’ redevelopment plans.

FOR MORE READ: 200 new homes near Portsmouth's demolished greyhound stadium set for approval

But why not take a trip down memory lane with these pictures of the stadium over the years.

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Portsmouth in 1985 | Portsmouth’s historic pubs | Nights out at Gunwharf Quays

Runners get off to a flying start in the 8-06pm Volkeswagen Golf GTI Challenge race at Tipner Stadium. Picture: Mike Scaddan. 012884_0081

1.

Runners get off to a flying start in the 8-06pm Volkeswagen Golf GTI Challenge race at Tipner Stadium. Picture: Mike Scaddan. 012884_0081

The area of land at Tipner, Portsmouth, bisected by the M275 motorway entrance to Portsmouth, with the greyhound stadium and Pounds yard at bottom left, and the Tipner ranges with Pounds shipbreakers at top in 1999. Picture: Mike Scaddan. 993153-22

2. Portsmouth Greyhound Stadium

The area of land at Tipner, Portsmouth, bisected by the M275 motorway entrance to Portsmouth, with the greyhound stadium and Pounds yard at bottom left, and the Tipner ranges with Pounds shipbreakers at top in 1999. Picture: Mike Scaddan. 993153-22

Punters enjoying a pint and a bite as they wait for the start of the next dog race at Tipner stadium. Picture: Mike Scaddan. 012884_0152

3. Portsmouth Greyhound Stadium

Punters enjoying a pint and a bite as they wait for the start of the next dog race at Tipner stadium. Picture: Mike Scaddan. 012884_0152

Portsmouth Greyhound Stadium in Tipner, June 1976 PP5257

4. Portsmouth Greyhound Stadium

Portsmouth Greyhound Stadium in Tipner, June 1976 PP5257

