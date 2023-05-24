28 memories of Portsmouth Greyhound Stadium through the years
The old Portsmouth greyhound stadium was a much-loved staple of our city with many people paying it a visit over many decades before it was demolished in 2012
By Deborah Croker
Published 21st Apr 2020, 13:23 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 09:57 BST
The stadium was constructed in 1930 east of Tipner Lane on the site of the Stamshaw Chemical Works. This was followed by a new, larger stadium which was opened on May 25 1931 - with the last meeting taking place on March 27 2010.
Now the site is subject to a plans to build hundreds of new homes as part of the ‘Tipner East’ redevelopment plans.
But why not take a trip down memory lane with these pictures of the stadium over the years.
MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Portsmouth in 1985 | Portsmouth’s historic pubs | Nights out at Gunwharf Quays
Page 1 of 7