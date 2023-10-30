28 memories of Portsmouth Greyhound Stadium over the years

If you miss the old Portsmouth greyhound stadium, why not take a trip down memory lane with our latest retro gallery.
The stadium was constructed in 1930 east of Tipner Lane on the site of the Stamshaw Chemical Works.
The new, larger stadium was opened on May 25, 1931, with the last meeting taking place on March 27, 2010.
Sadly the stadium was demolished in 2012, so you can no longer see it.
But why not take a trip down memory lane with these pictures of the stadium over the years.
Golden Muzzle - Winner Jicky (No. 2) and second-placed dog Upton Johno ( No. 4) pictured on the first lap of the final at Portsmouth Greyhound Stadium at Target Road, Tipner back in 2000. Picture: Mike Scaddan. 005949_0041 Photo: -
2. CHASING THE HARE - runners get off to a flying start in the 8-06pm Volkeswagen Golf GTI Challenge race at Tipner Stadium. POMPEY GREYHOUNDS - a night out at the dogs at Portsmouth Greyhound Stadium, Target Road, Tipner. 012884_0081_GREYHOUNDS.JPG PICTURE/MICHAEL SCADDAN
Runners get off to a flying start in the 8-06pm Volkeswagen Golf GTI Challenge race at Tipner Stadium. Picture: Mike Scaddan. 012884_0081 Photo: -
The area of land at Tipner, Portsmouth, bisected by the M275 motorway entrance to Portsmouth, with the greyhound stadium and Pounds yard at bottom left, and the Tipner ranges with Pounds shipbreakers at top in 1999. Picture: Mike Scaddan. 993153-22 Photo: -
Punters enjoying a pint and a bite as they wait for the start of the next dog race at Tipner stadium. Picture: Mike Scaddan. 012884_0152 Photo: -