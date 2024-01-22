28 wonderful photos taking you back to Portsmouth in the 1950s

We have managed to find a number of photos that capture what the city was like 70 years ago. The images come from Getty and our archives.
Have a look at this wonderful gallery here.
8th February 1954: Portsmouth and England footballer, Peter Harris, about to score during an FA Cup match against Scunthorpe. (Photo by Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive
30th August 1955: An Avro Shackleton aircraft drops a flare over a distressed dinghy to mark its location for a rescue helicopter during a demonstration by the RAF Search and Rescue 22 Helicopter Squadron off Portsmouth. Various types of rescue were demonstrated including use of radio beacons. (Photo by L. Blandford/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive
6th July 1954: Schoolboys from Hither Green Secondary School in Lewisham, London, receiving a lesson in knot tying from John Veale, an instructor aboard the 'Foudroyant' at Portsmouth. The boys are taking part in a course arranged by the London County Council. (Photo by Meager/Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive
December 1954: Portsmouth FC outside right Peter Harris. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive