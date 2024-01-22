News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

28 wonderful photos taking you back to Portsmouth in the 1950s

What are your memories of Portsmouth in the 1950s?
By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Jun 2020, 17:22 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 14:46 GMT

We have managed to find a number of photos that capture what the city was like 70 years ago. The images come from Getty and our archives.

Have a look at this wonderful gallery here.

8th February 1954: Portsmouth and England footballer, Peter Harris, about to score during an FA Cup match against Scunthorpe. (Photo by Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images)

1. Portsmouth in the 1950's

8th February 1954: Portsmouth and England footballer, Peter Harris, about to score during an FA Cup match against Scunthorpe. (Photo by Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
30th August 1955: An Avro Shackleton aircraft drops a flare over a distressed dinghy to mark its location for a rescue helicopter during a demonstration by the RAF Search and Rescue 22 Helicopter Squadron off Portsmouth. Various types of rescue were demonstrated including use of radio beacons. (Photo by L. Blandford/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

2. Portsmouth in the 1950's

30th August 1955: An Avro Shackleton aircraft drops a flare over a distressed dinghy to mark its location for a rescue helicopter during a demonstration by the RAF Search and Rescue 22 Helicopter Squadron off Portsmouth. Various types of rescue were demonstrated including use of radio beacons. (Photo by L. Blandford/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
6th July 1954: Schoolboys from Hither Green Secondary School in Lewisham, London, receiving a lesson in knot tying from John Veale, an instructor aboard the 'Foudroyant' at Portsmouth. The boys are taking part in a course arranged by the London County Council. (Photo by Meager/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

3. Portsmouth in the 1950's

6th July 1954: Schoolboys from Hither Green Secondary School in Lewisham, London, receiving a lesson in knot tying from John Veale, an instructor aboard the 'Foudroyant' at Portsmouth. The boys are taking part in a course arranged by the London County Council. (Photo by Meager/Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
December 1954: Portsmouth FC outside right Peter Harris. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

4. Portsmouth in the 1950's

December 1954: Portsmouth FC outside right Peter Harris. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page