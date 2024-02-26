31 glorious and nostalgic pictures of amazing forgotten hotels from the past in Portsmouth area

In this selection you will see the fire that devastated the Royal Beach Hotel in July 1911, the odd scene of a Bristol biplane outside the Royal Hotel, Hayling Island, and wounded soldiers being entertained at the Queen's Hotel, Southsea, during the First World War.
An image of The Central Hotel completely wrecked during the blitz of January 10/11, 1941, is also included amongst this stunning gallery.
The fire at the Royal Beach Hotel, Southsea, in 1911 Photo: The News archive
Formerly the Pier Hotel, now Portsmouth University's Rees Hall, on the corner of Southsea Terrace and Bellevue Terrace, Southsea. Picture: Courtesy of Shirley Alton Photo: The News archive
The King and Queen at Royal Beach Hotel.
Escorted by naval and military officers, here we see King George VI and Queen Elizabeth leaving the Royal Beach Hotel, South Parade. Photo: The News archive
A Harry Francis owned traction engine in Warblington Street, Old Portsmouth with a boiler for the power station. Picture: Ralph Cousins collection Photo: The News archive