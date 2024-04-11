31 great memories of iconic Royal Navy Ice Patrol ship HMS Endurance

Royal Navy ice patrol ship HMS Endurance was in service from 1967 to 1991.
She was involved in the Falklands War in 1982, with the final surrender taking place onboard.
HMS Endurance was originally built in Germany in 1956, but the UK bought her in 1967 having Harland & Wolff convert her for use in our Royal Navy.
She was then commissioned as HMS Endurance, being named after the sailing ship that took the explorer Ernest Shackleton's expedition to the Antarctic in 1914.
Check out 31 great memories of HMS Endurance
In Antarctica on 20th January 2007. Pictured here with Gentoo penguins. Photo: The News archive
HMS Endurance off Southsea Castle 26th June 2005.Huge crowds of ship watchers stacked deep as hey gather on the embankments of East Battery at Southsea Castle to see the events of the International Fleet Review in the Solent. Picture: Michael Scaddan 053019-0030 Photo: The News archive
International Fleet Review, Trafalgar 200 celebrations photographed from the air in 28th June 2005HMS Endurance. Picture Paul Jacobs 053052-7 Photo: The News archive
International Fleet Review, Trafalgar 200 celebrations photographed from the air 28th June 2005.HMS Endurance. Picture Paul Jacobs 053052-2 Photo: The News archive
