The Great South Run Oct 1995. Frank Bruno pictured left front and top right Steve Cram looking at camera. Picture: The News 0819-21

31 photos from The News archives to take you straight back to Portsmouth in 1995

What are your memories of Portsmouth in the mid-1990s?

By Deborah Croker
Monday, 18th April 2022, 5:41 pm

We have had a look through our archives to find out what the city looked like in 1995 – the year of Jim Smith’s sacking from Pompey, Blur v Oasis in the charts, and Princess Diana’s bombshell TV interview.

1. Portsmouth in 1995

Portsmouth Society secretary Dr Roger James, taking another look at the controversial structure of the Tricorn, Portsmouth, 1995. The News PP5240

Photo: The News archive

2. Portsmouth in 1995

AB diver Garry Nicholas-Horvarth-Toldi (left) and AB diver Neil Smith, lift a WW2 defused bomb out the Solent, 1995. The News PP5544

Photo: The News archive

3. Portsmouth in 1995

A hole dug in Southsea Beach, April 25th 1995.

Photo: The News archive

4. Portsmouth in 1995

The Great South Run Oct 199, Mr Motivator. Picture: The News 0819-7

Photo: The News archive

