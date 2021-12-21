31 photos to take you straight back to Portsmouth in 1995

We have had a look through our archives to find out what the city looked like in 1995 – the year of Jim Smith’s sacking from Pompey, Blur v Oasis in the charts, and Princess Diana’s bombshell TV interview.
1. Portsmouth in 1995
Portsmouth Society secretary Dr Roger James, taking another look at the controversial structure of the Tricorn, Portsmouth, 1995. The News PP5240
2. Portsmouth in 1995
AB diver Garry Nicholas-Horvarth-Toldi (left) and AB diver Neil Smith, lift a WW2 defused bomb out the Solent, 1995. The News PP5544
3. Portsmouth in 1995
A hole dug in Southsea Beach, April 25th 1995.
4. Portsmouth in 1995
The Great South Run Oct 199, Mr Motivator. Picture: The News 0819-7
